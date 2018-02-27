Jaron Blossomgame: 10th time past 20 points
Blossomgame accounted for 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Sunday's 117-105 loss at Northern Arizona.
Blossomgame lead all Austin scorers Sunday and also contributed nicely with nine rebounds. The 6-7 forward from Clemson has now reached the 20-point mark 10 times this season, and is currently averaging 15.4 points with 8.0 rebounds during his first stint in the G-League.
