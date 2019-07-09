Blossomgame hasn't been available for any of the Cavaliers' games in the Salt Lake City or Las Vegas Summer Leagues due to a stress fracture in his leg, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The forward is expected to make a full recovery in around three weeks.

Blossomgame is apparently still with the Cavaliers in Las Vegas, even though the organization opted not to extend him a qualifying offer in advance of the summer slate. The injury thus comes at an unfortunate time, as he'll miss out on an opportunity to showcase his talents to prospective teams that may have been interesting in signing him this offseason. Blossomgame should be back to full strength well in advance of NBA training camps, but it may be too late for him to make a serious run at a roster spot by that point.