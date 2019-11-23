Blossomgame had 22 points (9-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block during Friday's loss against Stockton.

Despite failing to knock down a three-pointer over seven tries, the forward lead the team offensively Friday with 22 points across 64.3 percent shooting inside the arc. Blossomgame also hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds to mark a ferocious double-double.