Jaron Blossomgame: Ferocious double-double Friday
Blossomgame had 22 points (9-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block during Friday's loss against Stockton.
Despite failing to knock down a three-pointer over seven tries, the forward lead the team offensively Friday with 22 points across 64.3 percent shooting inside the arc. Blossomgame also hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds to mark a ferocious double-double.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...