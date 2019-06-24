Jaron Blossomgame: Headed for free agency
The Cavaliers aren't planning to extend Blossomgame a qualifying offer for 2019-20, meaning he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Chris Manning of Cleveland Magazine reports.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that the Cavaliers are earmarking one of their pair of two-way spots for undrafted rookie Dean Wade, and the organization appears set to facilitate that by parting ways with Blossomgame. The forward appeared in 27 games with the Cavaliers in 2018-19, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 boards in 16.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Jaron Blossomgame: Leads team in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Will start Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Registers season-high 15 points•
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...