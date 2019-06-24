The Cavaliers aren't planning to extend Blossomgame a qualifying offer for 2019-20, meaning he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Chris Manning of Cleveland Magazine reports.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that the Cavaliers are earmarking one of their pair of two-way spots for undrafted rookie Dean Wade, and the organization appears set to facilitate that by parting ways with Blossomgame. The forward appeared in 27 games with the Cavaliers in 2018-19, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 boards in 16.3 minutes per contest.