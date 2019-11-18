Jaron Blossomgame: Impressive off bench
Blossomgame recorded 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in Sunday's loss at Northern Arizona.
Blossomgame impressed off the bench for the Vipers on Sunday by tying a team-high with 21 points behind solid shooting from the field while grabbing five rebounds in 37 minutes of action. The Clemson product through two G League appearances this season is averaging 21.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. The forward however is shooting just 16.7 percent from three-point range.
