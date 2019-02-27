Jaron Blossomgame: Leads team in scoring
Blossomgame posted 29 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the Tuesday win over the Mad Ants.
Blossomgame has rarely played with the Charge, registering just 18 games with the G League team. That's in large part because he's spending the majority of his time with the Cavs, but even when he's in the G League, he's only averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
