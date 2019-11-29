Blossomgame added 28 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal during Tuesday's overtime G League loss against Salt Lake City.

Blossomgame once again paced the Vipers' offensive attack, this time by pouring in 28 points across 57.1 percent overall shooting while also grabbing a decent eight rebounds in 37 minutes of action. Over six G League games played currently, the Clemson product is averaging a superb 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.