Jaron Blossomgame: Posts double-double
Blossomgame registered a double-double in Friday's win over Northern Arizona, recording 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The forward even canned a triple, showing some range in what was otherwise a mundane scoring affair. Blossomgame demonstrated he could be a fantasy relevant asset last season when he posted 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds across 50 games in the G-League.
