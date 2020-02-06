Jaron Blossomgame: Shines in Windy City debut
Blossomgame put up 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes for Windy City in Wednesday's 114-103 win over Delaware.
Blossomgame didn't take long to make an impact for his new team, as he was making his Windy City debut Wednesday after being acquired from Rio Grande Valley in a three-team deal last week. The forward's scoring and rebounding total were tops among both teams and boosted his season-long averages in the categories up to 15.8 and 7.1 per game, respectively.
