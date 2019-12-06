Jaron Blossomgame: Superb offensively Thursday
Blossomgame had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists during Thursday's loss against Canton.
Blossomgame finished with another superb offensive outing, this time accounting for 19 points despite struggling from three-point range as well as adding seven boards in 36 minutes of action. The Clemson product is currently averaging a superb 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over eight games played in the G League this year.
