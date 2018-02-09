Blossomgame accounted for 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Thursday's win over Iowa.

The former Clemson star had a terrific game, filling a spot in every major statistical category. His 23 points were the most he has scored in a game since he exploded for 26 on January 10. Blossomgame is currently averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 assists during his first stint in the NBA G-League.