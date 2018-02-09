Jaron Blossomgame: Terrific game
Blossomgame accounted for 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Thursday's win over Iowa.
The former Clemson star had a terrific game, filling a spot in every major statistical category. His 23 points were the most he has scored in a game since he exploded for 26 on January 10. Blossomgame is currently averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 assists during his first stint in the NBA G-League.
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...