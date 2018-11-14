Blossomgame tallied 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win Tuesday over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Blossomgame wasn't able to match his double-double from Saturday's contest, but he was once again the team's highest scorer, making 10 of his 17 field goal attempts on the evening. While he's not much a three-point shooter, Blossomgame has provided a sturdy presence in the paint for Austin and remains a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.