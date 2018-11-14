Jaron Blossomgame: Totals 26 points
Blossomgame tallied 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win Tuesday over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Blossomgame wasn't able to match his double-double from Saturday's contest, but he was once again the team's highest scorer, making 10 of his 17 field goal attempts on the evening. While he's not much a three-point shooter, Blossomgame has provided a sturdy presence in the paint for Austin and remains a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.
More News
-
Jaron Blossomgame: Posts double-double•
-
Jaron Blossomgame: Waived by Spurs•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Inks deal with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Inches towards double-double Thursday•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 12 in summer league loss•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 16 in first summer league start•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...