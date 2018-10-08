Blossomgame was waived by the Spurs on Monday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Blossomgame was merely a camp body and was always going to have a tough time earning a spot on the final roster. Unless he receives interest elsewhere, look for Blossomgame to head back to the G-League. In 50 games with the Spurs' G-League affiliate last year, Blossomgame averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.6 minutes.