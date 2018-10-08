Jaron Blossomgame: Waived by Spurs
Blossomgame was waived by the Spurs on Monday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Blossomgame was merely a camp body and was always going to have a tough time earning a spot on the final roster. Unless he receives interest elsewhere, look for Blossomgame to head back to the G-League. In 50 games with the Spurs' G-League affiliate last year, Blossomgame averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.6 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Inks deal with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Inches towards double-double Thursday•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 12 in summer league loss•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Scores 16 in first summer league start•
-
Spurs' Jaron Blossomgame: Joining Spurs for summer league•
-
Jaron Blossomgame: 10th time past 20 points•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.