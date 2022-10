Brantley returns to Greensboro for a second straight year while having extended experience at both the G League and NBA levels.

Brantley appeared in 10 games with the Swarm in 2021-22, averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He also played in 28 games at the NBA level with Utah, averaging 2.3 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.5 assists in 4.9 minutes.