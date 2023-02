Culver logged 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during the Vipers' 129-121 win at Ontario on Wednesday.

Despite shooting poorly at Ontario, Culver was one rebound short of logging a double-double Wednesday. Fortunately for him, he is expected to receive at least a couple more opportunities as part of the Herd's starting backcourt, especially while Jalen Lecque (back) recovers from his injury.