Culver logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal during the Vipers' 112-107 win at Ontario on Monday.

It took Culver only two games, both as a bench player, for him to log a double-double. He has a legitimate chance to enter the Vipers' starting lineup, with Shawn Occeus likely suffering from Culver's upgrade, should it happen.