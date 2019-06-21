Culver was selected by the Timberwolves with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves traded for No. 6 just hours before the draft, and while they were rumored to be attempting to move it, the Wolves ultimately settled on Culver. The Texas Tech product led the Red Raiders to the National Championship game as a sophomore, averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 38 contests. Assuming he remains with the Wolves, Culver will likely compete with Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington for minutes on the wing.