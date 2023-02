Culver logged 29 points (13-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 38 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 112-98 win Saturday against Texas.

Culver was moved from guard to forward as Rio Grande Valley used a smaller starting lineup Saturday. He was the Vipers' best scorer and rebounder as they logged their 10th win across 2023.