Culver logged 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 120-112 loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Culver logged his first double-double since January. Though the Vipers are under .500 again, he is expected to receive many opportunities as they continue their season following the All-Star break.