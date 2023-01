Culver logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during the Vipers' 126-110 win over Austin on Saturday.

Culver signed with the Vipers after his release from Atlanta. Despite being a backup option Saturday, he is expected to compete for starts as a member of a Vipers team lacking what it takes to consistently win games.