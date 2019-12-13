Jarrett Jack: Adds eight off bench
Jack added eight points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound during Wednesday's loss against Memphis.
Despite a solid eight points off the bench, Jack struggled from the floor offensively in 16 minutes of action Wednesday shooting just 33.3 percent. The veteran guard is currently posting 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds over five G League outings.
