Play

Jack totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists during Saturday's win over Iowa.

Earning his second straight start, Jack erupted for a season-high 28 points Friday by terrific overall shooting from the floor while also adding a five-tally in each rebounds and assists. The veteran will likely continue to start and garner major minutes at the guard position for the Skyforce moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories