Jack has agreed to a contract with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jack hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season, when he played 62 games with the Knicks. Now in his age 35 season, Jack will look to prove his value in the G League for hopes of an NBA deal.

