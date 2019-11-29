Jarrett Jack: Makes G League debut
Jack totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one steals during Wednesday's G League loss against Texas.
The veteran made his G League debut Wednesday and finished with a solid overall stat-line which included 15 points off the bench while dishing out five assists over 19 minutes of action.
