Jack was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jack signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Pelicans prior to training camp with the hopes of earning a depth role in their backcourt. The Journeyman failed to make a big enough impression to land on the final roster and will now be left looking for another destination. His most likely landing spot will be somewhere looking for veteran leadership at point guard.