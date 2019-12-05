Jarrod Uthoff: Big game in win
Uthoff registered 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 G League win over Northern Arizona.
Uthoff stuffed the stat sheet to help his team stay undefeated through nine games. Despite not having his best shooting performance, the 26-year-old matched season highs for rebounds and steals while marking new season highs in assists and blocks.
