Uthoff wasn't re-signed by the Grizzlies after his 10-day contract expired over the weekend, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Rather than bringing Uthoff back on a second 10-day deal, the Grizzlies elected to fill his spot on the roster with undrafted rookie Jontay Porter (knee), who inked a one-year deal with a team option for 2020-21. Uthoff saw limited run in his four appearances with the Grizzlies, which marked his first NBA action since the 2016-17 season.