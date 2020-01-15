Jarrod Uthoff: Dealing with shoulder injury
Uthoff missed Monday's contest against Santa Cruz due to a shoulder injury.
The extent of Uthoff's injury remains unclear, and there's no available timeline for his return. Bruno Caboclo and Marko Guduric were sent down from the Grizzlies and started Monday's game to receive some quality minutes they're not seeing in the pros while also filling in for the injured Uthoff as well as John Konchar (concussion), who also typically starts for the G League Hustle.
