Uthoff registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 137-120 win over the G League Lakers.

Uthoff has provided consistent buckets and boards for the Hustle this season. He'll add small contributions in other areas, but most of his value is derived from scoring and rebounding. He'll look to keep up his solid start to the year against Oklahoma City on Friday.