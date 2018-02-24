Uthoff registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Friday's 112-110 win over host Canton.

The second-year performer out of Iowa had an effective game, scoring past the 20-point mark and recording a tally in every major statistical category. Uthoff has been a reliable scorer all season long for the Mad Ants, as he usually keeps pace with his 17.2 point season average night in and night out.