Play

Uthoff registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Friday's 112-110 win over host Canton.

The second-year performer out of Iowa had an effective game, scoring past the 20-point mark and recording a tally in every major statistical category. Uthoff has been a reliable scorer all season long for the Mad Ants, as he usually keeps pace with his 17.2 point season average night in and night out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories