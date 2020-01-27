Jarrod Uthoff: Efficient shooting in win
Uthoff registered 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals during Saturday's 119-109 G League victory over the Austin Spurs.
Uthoff missed just four of his 15 field-goal attempts and led his team in scoring for the second game in a row. The 26-year-old will continue to see plenty of looks with two Hustle starters, Yuta Watanabe and John Konchar, being recalled to the Grizzlies on Sunday.
