Jarrod Uthoff: Goes 4-for-7 from deep
Uthoff tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Uthoff picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break, dropping 20 points and 11 rebounds for his nineteenth double-double of the season. The 26-year-old remains one of the Hustle's most consistent contributors and looks poised to continue this season's success as the team enters the final stretch of the season. In other news, teammate Dusty Hannahs is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, so Uthoff may find himself with even more opportunity for offensive production. Yuta Watanabe, Marquis Teague and Shaq Buchanan figure to benefit from the change as well.
