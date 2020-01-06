Uthoff registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Uthoff posted his best game from beyond the arc this season, hitting all but one of his six attempts from deep. The 26-year-old remains one of the Hustle's most consistent offensive forces, as he's nearly averaging a double-double with 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.