Uthoff scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes Friday against Stockton.

Uthoff led the team in points and minutes Friday while shooting a healthy 50 percent from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old appears locked into a starting role for Memphis and should have the opportunity to produce fantasy value on a nightly basis moving forward.