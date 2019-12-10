Uthoff scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added seven rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-92 G League win over the Clippers.

In a game where high-volume shooter Josh Jackson (suspension) was out, it's surprising Uthoff shot the ball less and didn't pick up some of those vacated opportunities, as he's a high-volume shooter as well. He was efficient with his opportunities, though, going 7-for-12 from the field.