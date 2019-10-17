Jarrod Uthoff: Let go by Memphis
Uthoff was waived by the Grizzlies on Thursday.
As expected, Uthoff's tenure with Memphis lasted just one day. He will likely end up playing for the Memphis Hustle of the G League to start the 2019-20 season.
