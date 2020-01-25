Jarrod Uthoff: Paces team in scoring
Uthoff tallied 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-118 G League loss to Raptors 905.
Uthoff pulled down 14 boards en route to collecting his eleventh double-double of the season. The 26-year-old has remained his steady self and is averaging 19.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on the year as one of the leading members of the G League Hustle's strong offensive attack.
