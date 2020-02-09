Uthoff finished with 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 G League loss to South Bay.

Uthoff remains a force in the paint, as he's averaging 13.0 rebounds over his last three contests. The 26-year-old enjoyed an efficient night from the field, though he struggled to get it going behind the arc, hitting just one of six attempts. The Iowa product continues to provide consistent production and is currently maintaining his double-double averages of 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.