Jarrod Uthoff: Posts 17-rebound double-double
Uthoff finished with 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 G League loss to South Bay.
Uthoff remains a force in the paint, as he's averaging 13.0 rebounds over his last three contests. The 26-year-old enjoyed an efficient night from the field, though he struggled to get it going behind the arc, hitting just one of six attempts. The Iowa product continues to provide consistent production and is currently maintaining his double-double averages of 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.