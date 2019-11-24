Uthoff tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's G League win over Oklahoma City.

The 26-year-old recorded his second consecutive double-double Friday and contributed on defense with a pair of steals and a block. Uthoff is currently shooting 51.1 percent from the field, which is his highest rate of success during his G League career.