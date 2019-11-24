Jarrod Uthoff: Posts another double-double
Uthoff tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's G League win over Oklahoma City.
The 26-year-old recorded his second consecutive double-double Friday and contributed on defense with a pair of steals and a block. Uthoff is currently shooting 51.1 percent from the field, which is his highest rate of success during his G League career.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...