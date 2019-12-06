Uthoff registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 G League victory over the Suns.

Uthoff posted his sixth double-double over a season-low 28 minutes, as the game got out of hand quickly. Shooting 44.4 percent from the field, Thursday was Uthoff's most-efficient scoring performance in five games.