Jarrod Uthoff: Records seventh double-double
Uthoff tallied 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 132-120 victory over the Legends.
Uthoff stuffed the stat sheet and finished just three assists shy of a triple-double. The 26-year-old has played an instrumental part in the Hustle's success, scoring in double figures every game this season. In fact, the team's only loss this season came during Uthoff's worst performance of the year, when he went 1-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with just 12 points.
