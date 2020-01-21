Jarrod Uthoff: Scores 20 in return
Uthoff returned from shoulder injury and finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 G League victory over South Bay.
Uthoff missed a pair of games while dealing with a shoulder injury, but he returned Saturday looking like his old self. He went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc while finding his way onto every category of the stat sheet. Along with Uthoff, John Konchar (concussion) also returned from injury, and the Hustle look as strong as ever.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...