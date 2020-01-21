Uthoff returned from shoulder injury and finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 G League victory over South Bay.

Uthoff missed a pair of games while dealing with a shoulder injury, but he returned Saturday looking like his old self. He went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc while finding his way onto every category of the stat sheet. Along with Uthoff, John Konchar (concussion) also returned from injury, and the Hustle look as strong as ever.