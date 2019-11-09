Uthoff accumulated 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes Friday against the Legends.

Uthoff led Memphis in both points and plus-minutes, finishing with a plus-22 net rating in 40 minutes. Granted it's only been one game, Uthoff seems to be dialed into a significant role for the Hustle as he finished second on the team in minutes to Josh Jackson.