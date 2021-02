Uthoff compiled 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 94-90 win over Lakeland.

Uthoff saw plenty of playing time Thursday, and he helped stave off a late comeback bid by Lakeland. He shot 61.5 percent from the floor and led the BayHawks on the scoreboard as a result. The 27-year-old should remain a key force for the BayHawks while serving as a starter in the G League.