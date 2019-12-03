Jarrod Uthoff: Tallies another double-double
Uthoff registered 24 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and a steal across 34 minutes of G League action in Satturday's 133-113 victory over the Blue.
Uthoff paced the team along with Josh Jackson with 22 shot attempts while also leading the team with 14 boards. It was a typical game for the Iowa product, as his final stat line reflected similarly to his season averages of 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals.
