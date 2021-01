Cumberland was selected by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers with the No. 12 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

Cumberland put together a solid collegiate career at Cincinnati, averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 27 contests during his senior year. He'll join RGV with Armoni Brooks, who was also drafted Monday with the No. 10 pick in the G League Draft.