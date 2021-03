Cumberland posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Sunday's 122-100 win over G League Lakeland.

Cumberland has played four games since being traded from G League Rio Grande to Raptors 905. He's enjoyed a heightened role with his new team, averaging 21.8 minutes and 4.5 points per game.