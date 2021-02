Cumberland was held scoreless with one assist over six minutes in Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Blue.

Cumberland was selected by the Vipers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 G League Draft, but he hasn't been part of the team's rotation to begin the season. He's only appeared in three of the first eight games of the season and is averaging just 0.3 rebounds over 4.9 minutes per game.