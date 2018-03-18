Jarvis Summers: Non-factor all season

Summers added three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during the Herd's 109-103 loss to the Charge on Saturday.

Summers got the start Saturday but only saw 14 minutes of action while knocking down one three-point shot. The former Ole Miss guard is averaging 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds with the Herd this season.