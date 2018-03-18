Jarvis Summers: Non-factor all season
Summers added three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during the Herd's 109-103 loss to the Charge on Saturday.
Summers got the start Saturday but only saw 14 minutes of action while knocking down one three-point shot. The former Ole Miss guard is averaging 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds with the Herd this season.
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...