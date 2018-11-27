Jarvis Varnado: Signs G-League contract
Varnado signed a G-League contract Monday, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
The veteran center inked a contract with the G-League and will be available on waivers. He last played for Tecnyconta Zaragoza of the Liga ACB during the 2017-18 season and was released after suffering a plantar fascia injury in his foot.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country